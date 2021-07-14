Los Angeles Clippers Announce Kawhi Leonard Had Surgery

For the second year in a row, the Los Angeles Clippers failed to meet their postseason expectations.

While last year’s playoff blunder had no real explanation, this year’s Western Conference Finals loss can be summed up by one unfortunate circumstance: the absence of superstar forward Kawhi Leonard.

In Game 4 of the Clippers’ second-round series against the Jazz, Leonard suffered a right knee injury on an awkward drive to the basket. Though his team was eventually able to close out the series and make it to the WCF, the two-time Finals MVP was unable to make a return to the court.

Like everything in the silent superstar’s life, details on his injury were kept relatively under wraps. But earlier this evening, we finally got some insight on what’s going on with Kawhi.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles franchise, Leonard has undergone surgery on his partially-torn ACL. While the procedure was said to be successful, there’s still no timetable for his return.

Kawhi Leonard had surgery to repair a partial tear of his right ACL. pic.twitter.com/4YnP2S1GpU — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 14, 2021

Before he suffered his season ending injury in June, Kawhi’s playoff numbers essentially mirrored the figures he put up during his NBA championship run with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 — averaging 30.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game (compared to 30.5 and 9.1 in 2019).

The final season of Leonard’s three-year contract with the Clippers is a player option, meaning he could waive the option and become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While he has that option, all signs point toward the Los Angeles native returning in 2021-22.

If Leonard can return at full strength next season, the pressure to deliver on championship expectations will be in full effect yet again in LA.