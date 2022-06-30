Los Angeles Rams Announce Decision On Training Camp

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: A general view of the crowd as the NFC Championship Game begins between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams head into the 2022 NFL season as the reigning, defending Super Bowl champions. And fans are just a month away from getting to see them play again.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Rams are opening up 11 of their practices to the public this training camp. Practices will be held at UC-Irvine with free admission for all.

The Rams will open up their training camp on July 24 and have their first open practice on July 29. They will have public session every day until August 10 with the exception of August 2 and August 7.

The Super Bowl champions will open up their preseason slate on August 13 against their fellow SoFi Stadium tenants, the Los Angeles Chargers. Six days later they'll play the Houston Texans and finish their preseason on August 27 in a Super Bowl "rematch" with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 2021 Los Angeles Rams made the bold decision to trade for Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford before the season. Their move paid immediate dividends.

Stafford had a historic season while star defensive tackle Aaron Donald anchored a defense that allowed just 17 passing touchdowns.

In the playoffs, they upset the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and beat two of their own division rivals to reach Super Bowl LVI, where they beat the Bengals in a thriller.

Will the Rams repeat as Super Bowl champions?