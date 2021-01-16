The Los Angeles Rams will be without their leading receiver against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday afternoon. Cooper Kupp was ruled out with a knee injury just over an hour before his team’s divisional round matchup.

The star wideout joins an inactive list including John Wolford, Terrell Lewis, Brian Allen and Trishton Jackson.

Kupp’s continued knee issues originate from an injury sustained in last week’s Wild Card win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Blocking on a run play late in the game, Kupp appeared to suffer a non-contact knee injury. While MRIs later in the week showed no tears, the wide receiver does have bursitis in his knee.

Kupp’s status was a “true game-time decision” according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The fourth-year pro even went through warmups today in an attempt to feel out the injury. But, even if he did tough it out, he clearly wouldn’t be 100%.

With both of Los Angeles’ quarterbacks banged up (Jared Goff: thumb, John Wolford: neck), Kupp’s absence in the passing game will be even more impactful. With 974 yards on the year, Kupp leads the Rams in receiving yards. Without him on the field today, Robert Woods (936 yards) and slot receiver Josh Reynolds (618 yards) will have to step up in a big way.

The injury-ridden Rams will take on the Packers at 4:35 p.m. E.T.