Los Angeles Rams Release Veteran Running Back

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have waived third-year running back Xavier Jones with an injury designation.

Jones signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. In his rookie season, the former SMU standout appeared in 13 contests. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a preseason ankle injury.

In response to this move, the Rams picked up free-agent running back Trey Ragas.

After he went unselected in the 2021 draft, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Ragas as an undrafted free agent. He spent most of the season on the practice squad save for one Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs — rushing for nine yards and reeling in two catches for six yards.

Ragas signed a futures contract with the Raiders earlier this year, but they released him in May.

In addition to Ragas, the Rams' running back depth chart currently consists of Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr., Kyren Williams and Jake Funk.