L.A. Sheriff Announces 9 People Died In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant fans pay respect following the death news.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Flowers and tributes are left at a makeshift memorial for former NBA player Kobe Bryant outside the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Bryant, 41, and his daughter died in a helicopter crash earlier today in Calabasas, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference this evening to discuss what happened.

Tragically, nine people lost their lives in the accident. The press conference announced that the pilot and eight passengers all perished in the crash.

The Los Angeles Times had more details:

Kobe Bryant, 41, the legendary basketball star who spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, was killed when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, sources told the Los Angeles Times.

His daughter Gianna, 13, was also on board and died along with seven others, authorities said. NBA officials confirmed that Bryant and his daughter were on the aircraft, and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said there were nine people on the aircraft — a pilot and eight passengers. He would not confirm who had died until all the next-of-kin are notified, he said.

The City of Calabasas has also released a statement:

Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of everyone involved today.


