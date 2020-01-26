Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference this evening to discuss what happened.

Tragically, nine people lost their lives in the accident. The press conference announced that the pilot and eight passengers all perished in the crash.

The Los Angeles Times had more details:

Kobe Bryant, 41, the legendary basketball star who spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, was killed when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, sources told the Los Angeles Times. His daughter Gianna, 13, was also on board and died along with seven others, authorities said. NBA officials confirmed that Bryant and his daughter were on the aircraft, and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said there were nine people on the aircraft — a pilot and eight passengers. He would not confirm who had died until all the next-of-kin are notified, he said.

The City of Calabasas has also released a statement:

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating. — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) January 26, 2020

