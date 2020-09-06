Former NBA Coach Rips President Trump For Honoring Lou Holtz

Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz, who’s became a major supporter of President Trump, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

President Trump announced the decision at the White House on Friday. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the biggest honor a civilian can receive from the government.

“We’ve analyzed it very closely. We’ve looked at all those recommendations. We’ve looked at Lou’s life and his career and what he’s done for charity, and the football is obvious,” Trump said. “He was a great coach, but what he’s done beyond even coaching, so Lou will be getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

Holtz is an iconic former college football coach, having led Notre Dame’s program for 11 seasons, winning a national championship.

The former Notre Dame head coach has become a major supporter of President Trump as of late, speaking at the Republican National Convention. He criticized Joe Biden during his speech, questioning his faith. Notre Dame’s president has since distanced the school from Holtz.

Former NBA coach turned analyst Stan Van Gundy ripped President Trump and Holtz in a tweet on Saturday.

“Lou Holtz receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom is absurd. Is the criteria how vocal you are in support of Trump? And these coaches who have made their careers on the backs of young African American men supporting a racist president is shameful,” he tweeted.

Several prominent sports figures have received the honor, including Michael Jordan, Roger Staubach, Tiger Woods, Bill Russell and Pat Summitt, among others.

President Trump said that a date for Lou Holtz’s ceremony has not been set, but it will be soon.