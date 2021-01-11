Lou Holtz Releases Score Prediction For Alabama vs. Ohio State

Alabama and Ohio State are less than 12 hours away from kicking off at the College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami, Florida.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide come into the game having beaten No. 4 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl. Alabama won comfortably against the Fighting Irish, defeating Brian Kelly’s squad, 31-14.

Ohio State, meanwhile, had a dominant performance against No. 2 Clemson. The No. 3 Buckeyes blew out the Tigers, 49-28, at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Who’s going to win on Monday night?

Alabama comes into the game as a touchdown favorite, but former ESPN college football analyst Lou Holtz is going with the Buckeyes. The former Notre Dame head coach is picking Ohio State to beat Alabama, 34-27.

Holtz’s longtime colleague, Mark May, is going with Alabama. The former ESPN college football analyst is picking Alabama to beat Ohio State, 45-31, to win the national championship.

Alabama and Ohio State are scheduled to kick off shortly after 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.

The College Football Playoff national championship game will air on ESPN.