Louisiana Governor Has A Message For Brian Kelly

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has reached out to new LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

The university officially announced the hire on Tuesday morning after it got leaked on Monday evening.

The Search Is Over Brian Kelly has been named the next LSU Football coach! pic.twitter.com/AaZBOE2koc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 30, 2021

It was a move that not many saw coming due to how successful Kelly had been with the Fighting Irish the last 12 years. He finishes his tenure with 113 wins and only 40 losses and his team finished this season at 11-1.

After the hire was announced, Edwards took to social media to welcome Kelly to Louisiana.

“Welcome to Louisiana, Coach Kelly,” Edwards said. “I can’t wait to see all that you will accomplish with our beloved Tigers. People here are passionate about LSU football and we are excited to introduce you to all that our great state has to offer. I recommend starting with gumbo. Geaux Tigers!”

Welcome to Louisiana, Coach Kelly! I can’t wait to see all that you will accomplish with our beloved Tigers. People here are passionate about LSU football and we are excited to introduce you to all that our great state has to offer. I recommend starting with gumbo. Geaux Tigers! https://t.co/iQULgCIxbS — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) November 30, 2021

Kelly will look to get LSU back in the national title conversation after the school won it all in 2019.

Since then, the Tigers have had two difficult seasons as their combined record is only 11-11.

It remains to be seen how Kelly does going up against programs like Alabama, Auburn, and Texas A&M on a yearly basis.