Louisiana Governor Has A Message For Brian Kelly

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly looks on.BLACKSBURG, VA - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish watches over the team before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has reached out to new LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

The university officially announced the hire on Tuesday morning after it got leaked on Monday evening.

It was a move that not many saw coming due to how successful Kelly had been with the Fighting Irish the last 12 years. He finishes his tenure with 113 wins and only 40 losses and his team finished this season at 11-1.

After the hire was announced, Edwards took to social media to welcome Kelly to Louisiana.

“Welcome to Louisiana, Coach Kelly,” Edwards said. “I can’t wait to see all that you will accomplish with our beloved Tigers. People here are passionate about LSU football and we are excited to introduce you to all that our great state has to offer. I recommend starting with gumbo. Geaux Tigers!”

Kelly will look to get LSU back in the national title conversation after the school won it all in 2019.

Since then, the Tigers have had two difficult seasons as their combined record is only 11-11.

It remains to be seen how Kelly does going up against programs like Alabama, Auburn, and Texas A&M on a yearly basis.

