A general view of Louisville's basketball arena.LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 25: A general view of the inside of the arena during the Louisville Cardinals game against the Ohio Bobcats at KFC YUM! Center on November 25, 2011 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Louisville’s men’s basketball program has reportedly received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA on Monday.

Danielle Lerner of The Athletic first reported the news. The University of Louisville received the notice and it reportedly pertains to the basketball program.

The school will reportedly sent out a release and hold a press conference to go over the details of the notice.

Yahoo! Sports reported last year that multiple high-major schools were expecting to receive a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA.

Those expected to be in the crosshairs and face the most significant penalties include: Louisville, North Carolina State, Kansas, Arizona, LSU, USC, Oklahoma State, South Carolina and Auburn. TCU, Creighton and Clemson all also had assistant coaches implicated in the scandal and could face sanctions.

Louisville’s men’s basketball program is currently led by Chris Mack, who’s been the team’s head coach since 2018.

Former Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino was fired in 2017. He’s now the head coach at Iona.

