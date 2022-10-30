Louisville Dominates No. 10 Wake Forest In Stunning Upset: Fans React
The Louisville Cardinals may have been 4-3 entering Saturday's action, but they left the field with a massive win over a top-10 team in Wake Forest.
The Cards exploded for a 35-point quarter on their way to the 48-21 victory to stun the Demon Deacons.
Fans reacted to the huge upset on social media.
"Still kinda in shock about this score," a fan replied. "Admittedly, after Louisville took a terrible L at Boston College I wrote this team off. Looks like they might be working on a little something to close out the season."
"Yeahhhhhhhh!!!!" tweeted Louisville linebacker Charlie Ely.
"DRUMMED."
"TALK ABOUT AN UPSET!!!" another said. "Let’s gooooo!!!!!"
"KEEP IT UP! One more W away from a bowl game," winked another.
"Yes sir. Hell of a win. That win secured Satt. Defense balled out today. #LsUp."
How could you not love college football?