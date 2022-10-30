Louisville Dominates No. 10 Wake Forest In Stunning Upset: Fans React

LOUISVILLE, KY - SEPTEMBER 24: Louisville Cardinals mascot celebrates during the football game during the Louisville Cardinals game versus the USF Bulls on September 24, 2022, at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, KY. (Photo by Chris Humphrey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Louisville Cardinals may have been 4-3 entering Saturday's action, but they left the field with a massive win over a top-10 team in Wake Forest.

The Cards exploded for a 35-point quarter on their way to the 48-21 victory to stun the Demon Deacons.

Fans reacted to the huge upset on social media.

"Still kinda in shock about this score," a fan replied. "Admittedly, after Louisville took a terrible L at Boston College I wrote this team off. Looks like they might be working on a little something to close out the season."

"Yeahhhhhhhh!!!!" tweeted Louisville linebacker Charlie Ely.

"DRUMMED."

"TALK ABOUT AN UPSET!!!" another said. "Let’s gooooo!!!!!"

"KEEP IT UP! One more W away from a bowl game," winked another.

"Yes sir. Hell of a win. That win secured Satt. Defense balled out today. #LsUp."

How could you not love college football?