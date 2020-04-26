Major 2020 College Football Recruit Killed In Shooting

A major 2020 college football recruit was tragically killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Dexter Rentz Jr., a member of Louisville’s recruiting class from Ocoee, Florida, has died after sustaining injuries in a shooting in Orlando.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz. He was a great young man who had a contagious personality, and was able to light up a room with his smile,” Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement.

“He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time.”

The Orlando Sentinel had details on the tragic shooting:

Ocoee High football player and Louisville signee Dexter Rentz Jr. died after being shot late Saturday night, Orlando police confirmed Sunday. At about 11:19 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Elese Street and Deerock Drive. Four people were shot, with Rentz the only victim who has died from his wounds.

Rentz, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound athlete, was the No. 75 ATH in the 2020 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Our thoughts are with Dexter’s friends and family at this tough time.