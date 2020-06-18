1 School Is Reportedly ‘Pushing Hard’ For Deion Sanders’ QB Son

Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur, is an elite quarterback recruit in the 2021 class. He’s beginning to receive major interest on the recruiting trail.

The son of the NFL legend made headlines over the weekend when he was spotted working out with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Shedeur Sanders, a four-star pro-style quarterback recruit, took to Instagram following the workout.

“Learning from the 🐐 soaking up all the knowledge,” he wrote on Instagram.

Shedeur Sanders is ranked the No. 14 pro-style QB in the country by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He’s the No. 220 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

Only one school is currently listed as “warm” when it comes to his recruitment.

Louisville might be leading the way with Sanders – for now, anyway. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports had more on the Cardinals’ pursuit of the elite quarterback recruit:

#Louisville continues its push for Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian School four-star QB Shedeur Sanders. More here: https://t.co/nIUQgp3nPl — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) June 16, 2020

Sanders can take his time with his recruitment, as he’s still a year away from going to college. His recruitment is likely to heat up in the months to come.

The quarterback’s father, Deion, was extremely happy with his workout with Brady.

“@shedeursanders They’re things In Life even the father can’t teach the son but GOD always provides a way if there’s a will,” Deion wrote. “@tombrady I thank u,appreciate & love the man,The father and the athlete u are. This is NEXT LEVEL TYPE OF STUFF. #Truth PROVERBS 22:6.”

Brady had some simple advice for Shedeur, too.

“You will determine what’s your future holds. I’m always here for you,” Brady wrote.