Louisvillie Football Makes Decision On Scott Satterfield For 2022 Season

Despite a flurry of speculation that Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield would be let go at the end of the season, the program has decided to keep him on board. The veteran head coach will rejoin the team for a fourth season in 2022, per multiple reports.

According to college football insider Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, Satterfield will be given administrative support to make staff changes as needed.

Scott Satterfield Will be back for a fourth season at Louisville, with administrative support to make staff changes as needed. Veteran defensive coach Randy Shannon among those who could be targeted as new hires. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 3, 2021

Satterfield and Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra held their end-of-regular-season meeting on Friday. In this meeting, Tyra expressed his satisfaction with the way the program is heading under Satterfield.

“We had a great meeting today,” Tyra said, per Eric Crawford of WDRB. “Scott had a very detailed game plan, a very compelling game plan, ready for the meeting. It continues the development that he’s tried to do in the first three years. I think everyone feels we’re getting further away from where we were three years ago and continue to put ourselves in a good spot.”

The year prior to Satterfield’s arrival in Louisville, the team finished the season with an abysmal 2-10 record. In his first year as the Cardinals’ head coach in 2019, the former Appalachian State coach led the team to an 8-5 record and a Music City Bowl victory.

After that strong start though, things haven’t exactly improved. Following a 4-7 COVID-19 season in 2020, Satterfield and his Louisville squad finished this year’s regular season at 6-6.

Satterfield’s overall record with the Cardinals currently stands at 18-18.

According to Forde, former Miami Dolphins head coach and current Florida State senior defensive analyst Randy Shannon could be a name brought on staff to help revitalize the program.