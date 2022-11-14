Lovie Smith Announces His Decision On Starting Quarterback

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Houston's offense may have struggled once again as the Texans fell to 1-7-1 on the season, but Lovie Smith doesn't believe it's time to make a change at quarterback.

Davis Mills entered the halftime locker room just 6-of-13 for 35 yards. And while he would play better over the last two quarters, the Texans offense had already dug itself into a sizable hole.

When asked if it was time to move off of Mills, Smith admitted that while the team needs more from their QB, it's not that simple.

“Just don’t think it’s time, as simple as that,” Smith replied.

“Quarterback position is a little bit different. We rotate pretty much at most positions, we play more than one guy. Quarterback position is a little bit different. We can’t turn the ball over. Acknowledging what we did today is not good enough and anytime we’re turning the ball over especially in the red zone it’s not good enough. But that’s where we are right now.”

Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel are the QBs in line behind Mills were Lovie to change his mind.