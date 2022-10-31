Lovie Smith Had Troubling Admission Following Texans' Loss

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It was another tough day at the office on Sunday for the Houston Texans.

They lost 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans after looking pretty lethargic throughout. They only had three points heading into the fourth quarter before losing by a touchdown.

The Texans did great against rookie quarterback Malik Willis as he only threw 10 passes, but they had no answer for Derrick Henry and the Titans' rushing attack.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith wasn't happy about that aspect of the game when he spoke to the media following the conclusion of it.

“We knew who we were playing,” Smith said, via ProFootballTalk. “One of the best backs in the game. That physical brand of football, we weren’t ready to play that today.”

It's not going to get any easier for Smith's team this week. They're set to take on the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.