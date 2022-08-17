Lovie Smith Has Honest Reaction To Texans QB's Bold Claim

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Houston Texans QB Davis Mills recently made waves around the NFL when he said his team is "ready to go out and shock the world."

On Wednesday, head coach Lovie Smith brought these lofty expectations back down to earth.

“Your quarterback, yeah, I want him to have confidence," Smith told reporters, per ProFootballTalk. "That’s all he’s really saying is, ‘Guys, we’ve been working hard. We think we’re a pretty good football team, and if we do well, you’re not picking us to win much.’ I’d say no one here is. So it’s going to probably be a shock if that happens. I think it’s no more than that. You’re the quarterback, you really have a pulse on what you’re seeing each day. We think we’re going to be, I think we’re going to be pretty good this year. If that happens, you can say that Lovie said we’re going to shock the world, because nobody is picking us. Isn’t that how it goes? If we do well, what’s the story? Is it going to be a shock to you if we do well? Yeah, I’ll answer it for you. Yeah. It’s no more than that.”

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the Texans are widely considered one of the worst teams in the league. In fact, Vegas has the Houston squad pegged with the lowest projected over/under win total at 4.5.

Mills, a third-round pick in the 2021 draft, is heading into his second season with the Texans. Through 13 games in his rookie season, the former Stanford star logged 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

While Mills is no doubt eager to prove the doubters wrong, Smith has been around the game long enough to know when to manage expectations.