Lovie Smith Has Telling Update On Brandin Cooks After He Didn't Play vs. Eagles

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 15: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans carries the ball against Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans held onto leading wide receiver Brandin Cooks at the NFL trade deadline, which made his absence against the Philadelphia Eagles last night all the more interesting.

Speaking to the media after their Thursday Night Football loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Texans head coach Lovie Smith said that he expects Cooks to return to the team on Friday and that he was excused from the game for personal reasons. Smith made it clear that it was a coach's decision based on his lack of practice this past week.

“He’s going to be in the building,” Smith said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’ll be back on the team, ready to go...

"I told you last week he was excused for personal reasons. Part of the personal reasons was some of the things that was going on. I made a coach’s decision. I didn’t think he was ready to play. You don’t practice during the week I don’t think you’re ready to play in the game.”

Brandin Cooks might have been a great asset for the Houston Texans in last night's game. They surprised many by hanging on with the undefeated Eagles for the entire first half of the game.

But the Texans offense ran out of gas in the second half as quarterback Davis Mills started turning the ball over left and right.

The end result was a 29-17 home loss that dropped the Texans to 1-6-1 on the season - the worst record in the AFC.

At this point, even if the Texans get Brandin Cooks back next week, the season seems beyond saving.