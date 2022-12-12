Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 31: Houston Texans ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH / DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR LOVIE SMITH before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL.

Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott and some championship caliber resolve from the Cowboys as a whole.

Gave them as many looks as we could … but Dak Prescott is one of the best quarterbacks in our game and he’s going to hit some. I think they kind of showed a little bit of the champion in them.

It wasn't the cleanest of games for Dak, but he found a way to put his team in position to win the game regardless.

Prescott finished 24-of-39 for 284 yards with a touchdown and two picks, directing a 98-yard drive to avoid the major upset.

Onward and upward for the 'Boys in Big D.