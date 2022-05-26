Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Davis Mills Very Clear

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans appear to be rocking with second-year QB Davis Mills as their starting quarterback in 2022.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith doesn't look at Mills as a placeholder option. He views him as a potentially "excellent" signal caller in the NFL for years to come.

“Every day we’ve opened up the building, he’s been in here,” Smith said in a press conference, per NBC's ProFootballTalk. “He’s our quarterback. When you’re the leader, you’ve got to be visible. It’s been documented on what I think of Davis. I think he’s going to be an excellent quarterback in the NFL for a lot of years, but it’s about this year. Having a year, he and [offensive coordinator] Pep Hamilton getting on the same page with our offense, and him being in a role from the start, that’s different also. But that’s what you do. You have a chance for him to establish himself as one of our primary leaders each day.”

The Texans selected Mills with a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. He was almost immediately thrown into the NFL fire when he was forced to take over for an injured Tyrod Taylor in Week 2.

Through 13 game appearances and 11 starts, Mills logged 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on a 66.8 completion percentage. He gained traction late in the season, throwing nine touchdowns and two interceptions in his last five starts.

“Quarterback is the toughest position in football and you have to put time in. There’s no substitute for experience, though,” Smith added. “Every year there are some things Davis will get just based on playing the game for a long period of time, but I think a lot of the good ones, they play good ball early on, too. Did I tell you he’s a smart guy that went to Stanford? He picks things up fairly quick and he’ll be OK.”

Mills and the Texans will kickoff their 2022 season with a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.