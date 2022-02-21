Lovie Smith Reveals His Mindset With Texans, Bengals

Lovie Smith truly believes the Houston Texans can do something special in his first year. What’s with the confidence? The Cincinnati Bengals were in a similar position just a year ago.

The Bengals are the NFL’s latest miracle story. After winning just four games a season ago, Cincinnati won the AFC and came just a few plays short of winning it all. The Bengals’ run has inspired other NFL basement dwellers, the Texans included.

Smith truly believes the Texans can be the next Bengals, going from four wins to Super Bowl.

“We won four games this year. The Bengals won four the year before, and this was a big year for them,” Smith told Peter King in Football Morning in America, via PFT. “We don’t have to wonder—we just saw a team do it. Someone’s going to make that jump. Someone always does. Why not us?”

Here’s the issue, though. Davis Mills isn’t Joe Burrow.

Who knows? Maybe Mills can take a considerable jump next season, but we’re pessimistic.

“What gives me optimism is . . . I got a chance to see Davis Mills. How many special quarterbacks are there out there? There’s a few. But there’s a lot of good quarterbacks. I think we will have a good quarterback for the Houston Texans,” Smith said. “We have the third pick in the draft right now. There’s a possibility of us getting a great quarterback added to our team, or a lot of draft picks to get in more players. Something positive’s going to come out of that.”

We’re rooting for you, Lovie. Maybe the Texans can be the NFL’s next miracle story.