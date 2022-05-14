Lovie Smith Shares Expectation For Former Alabama Star John Metchie

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With the 44th overall pick in this year's stacked wide receiver draft class, the Houston Texans selected former Alabama star John Metchie III.

Had he been fully healthy, Metchie likely would've gone somewhere in the first round. But, a season-ending ACL tear during this year's SEC Championship game caused his draft stock to take a hit.

On Saturday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith gave an update on Metchie's recovery process. The veteran NFL coach says they're still "in the process" of analyzing the young wide receiver's timetable for return.

Smith says they'll have another update in a couple weeks. The Texans do expect Metchie to suit up at some point during the 2022 season, per insider Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle.

Before suffering his season-ending knee injury, Metchie reeled in 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns through 13 games in 2021.

Whenever he does return to the field, Metchie will provide a much needed boost to a wide receiver corps carried by veteran wideout Brandin Cooks.