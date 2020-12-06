Here’s What Happened With The Bizarre LSU Replay Review

We had another DeSean Jackson-like moment on Saturday in the Alabama vs. LSU game, but luckily for Tigers wideout Kayshon Boutte, it ended a little differently.

With LSU trailing 21-0 early in the second quarter, quarterback T.J. Finely found Boutte for what seemed like a 43-yard touchdown. But Boutte, in a move that’s sure to make head coach Ed Orgeron upset, dropped the ball just before the goal line when celebrating too early.

SEC officials took a look at the play and awarded LSU a touchdown. Twitter erupted, with many college football fans criticizing the conference and its referees for what seemed like a terrible call.

But it turns out it was still an LSU touchdown. Why? Because Boutte’s teammate, Jontre Kirklin, suspected Boutte might have dropped the ball early and ran across the field to pick it up for a touchdown.

Check it out:

This play was reviewed and LSU was awarded a TD pic.twitter.com/ZCkIOAARhO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 6, 2020

LSU’s Jontre Kirklin heads up play by picking up dropped ball in the end zone pic.twitter.com/BU3wOATiiw — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 6, 2020

Boutte is certainly going to be in some trouble, but it could have been worse – the fact that the ball didn’t bounce out of bounds saved LSU seven points.

LSU is going to need a lot more explosive plays if they’re going to keep up with Alabama tonight. The Crimson Tide are firing on all cylinders on offense so far – it’s 35-14 midway through the second quarter.