Newly-hired LSU head coach Brian Kelly is beginning to fill out his assistant staff in Baton Rouge.

On Tuesday evening, the Tigers program announced that Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Matt House has been hired as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

This will be House’s third defensive coordinator job at the collegiate level. He served as Pittsburgh’s DC from 2013-14, Florida International’s in 2015 and Kentucky’s from 2016-18.

He’s currently in his third season as an assistant under Andy Reid in Kansas City.

“Matt checks every box we’re looking for in a defensive coordinator,” Kelly said, per a team release. “He’s led elite SEC defenses, recruited and developed all-conference and All-American performers at multiple positions, and garnered ample experience in both the NFL and as a coordinator at multiple collegiate stops.”

House shared his thoughts on joining the LSU program.

“It is an honor to join Coach Kelly’s staff at LSU,” he said. “I firmly believe in Coach Kelly’s vision and look forward to getting to work. I am confident there are many exciting times ahead for the Tiger football family. Our staff will work tirelessly to develop our young men both on and off the field as we set a championship standard – We will develop genuine relationships with our players, our staff, and the wonderful people in the state of Louisiana!”