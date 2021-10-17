The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

There’s 1 Coach Getting Mentioned The Most For The LSU Job

LSU players getting fired up before a game.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 01: Tight end Foster Moreau #18 and wide receiver Dee Anderson #11 of the LSU Tigers take the field before the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl between LSU and Central Florida at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Who will be the next head coach of the LSU Tigers football program?

According to multiple reports on Sunday morning, Coach O will not return in Baton Rouge in 2022. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger and others have confirmed that the Tigers are working on an agreement with Ed Orgeron.

Coach O, who won a national championship at LSU in 2019, will not return next season. He is reportedly expected to coach out the year.

LSU is 9-8 since its national championship season. According to Dellenger, relationships in Baton Rouge have gotten to the point where a change was needed.

“A strained relationship between coach & administration – rooted in team management & public/private behavior – has warped into an untenable situation, distrust & outbursts,” he reports.

So, where will LSU turn next?

One coach is getting most of the hype right now: Mel Tucker. Michigan State’s head coach has the Spartans off to an undefeated start. People in Baton Rouge are reportedly very high on the Michigan State head coach.

As ESPN’s Bomani Jones mentioned, it’s a very appealing job – arguably the best in college football.

There will likely be several intriguing candidates, including Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, though this might be Tucker’s job to lose.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.