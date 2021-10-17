There’s 1 Coach Getting Mentioned The Most For The LSU Job

Who will be the next head coach of the LSU Tigers football program?

According to multiple reports on Sunday morning, Coach O will not return in Baton Rouge in 2022. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger and others have confirmed that the Tigers are working on an agreement with Ed Orgeron.

Coach O, who won a national championship at LSU in 2019, will not return next season. He is reportedly expected to coach out the year.

#LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement: He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell @SINow. Negotiations began last week before UF win. It’s unprecedented in the sport – coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 17, 2021

LSU is 9-8 since its national championship season. According to Dellenger, relationships in Baton Rouge have gotten to the point where a change was needed.

“A strained relationship between coach & administration – rooted in team management & public/private behavior – has warped into an untenable situation, distrust & outbursts,” he reports.

So, where will LSU turn next?

One coach is getting most of the hype right now: Mel Tucker. Michigan State’s head coach has the Spartans off to an undefeated start. People in Baton Rouge are reportedly very high on the Michigan State head coach.

Mel Tucker to LSU?@BruceFeldmanCFB explains why the Michigan State head coach is popular among influential people in Baton Rouge ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Uczm1mMxJl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2021

As ESPN’s Bomani Jones mentioned, it’s a very appealing job – arguably the best in college football.

eh, only difference between this and chizik is auburn let chizik lose every conference game before doing him in. i actually applaud both sides here for not delaying this. and now, what might be the best job in college football is open. https://t.co/F0A89Z7U9J — bomani (@bomani_jones) October 17, 2021

There will likely be several intriguing candidates, including Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, though this might be Tucker’s job to lose.