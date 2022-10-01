LSU Defensive Back Stretchered Off After Being Called For Targeting

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: LSU Tigers football helmet during the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A scary situation took place Jordan-Hare Stadium tonight as LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks had to be taken off on a stretcher after a hit that drew a targeting penalty.

Banks laid motionless on the ground following the collision as most of the crowd booed the call.

According to several reports, Banks was responsive and talking to the medical staff. He'll now be taken to East Alabama Medical Center for further evaluations.

The former Ohio State Buckeye was injured while making a tackle on a kickoff.

Here's to hoping it's not as serious as it looked and that he makes a quick and full recovery.