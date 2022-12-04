LSU Fans Are Furious With Kirby Smart's 2-Point Attempt Decision

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs walks the field prior to facing the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

For whatever reason, the Georgia Bulldogs have decided to run up the score a bit against the LSU Tigers in today's SEC Championship Game.

Early in the fourth quarter, following a drive where LSU almost came within three scores with a touchdown but failed on a two-point conversion, Georgia scored a touchdown on a Kenny McIntosh 8-yard touchdown run. But rather than kick the extra point, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart went for a two-point conversion instead.

An end around pass worked as Adonai Mitchell found Darnell Washington open for a two-point conversion, making the score 50-23 in Georgia's favor. With that, the game was effectively over even with nearly a full quarter to play.

Some fans are calling the decision "classless" from Smart and the Bulldogs. A few even think that LSU should try to pay Georgia back if they can:

Some are saying that this performance is revenge for Georgia losing their last two SEC Championship Game appearances - including the 2019 game against LSU, when the Tigers ran roughshod over Smart's Bulldogs and knocked them out of the College Football Playoff.

Whether it was for revenge or not, the Bulldogs sent a message: They're the best team in college football and by a very wide margin.

They now have two games to prove that they're among the best teams in the history of the sport.