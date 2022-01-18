The Spun

LSU Football Gets A Big Return For 2022 Season

LSU football helmets are seen sitting alone.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: LSU helmets are seen on the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Brian Kelly is retaining a major piece of the LSU Tigers’ defense heading into 2022. On Tuesday, linebacker Micah Baskerville announced that he will be staying in Baton Rouge for next fall.

Baskerville shared his decision to return on Twitter.

“Dear Tiger Nation, I want to appreciate and enjoy one more season in Death Valley with my teammates and the greatest fans in the world,” the senior LB wrote.

“That’s why after talking with my family  have decided, I am going to come back, graduate, and help coach Kelly and the rest of the staff get the Tigers back to where we’re supposed to be – at the top.”

“Graux Tigers!” he concluded.

Baskerville finished as LSU’s second-leading tackler in the 2021 season. Tallying 83 tackles, along with two sacks, one interception and three passes defensed.

The 6-foot-1, 231-pound linebacker figures to be a critical figure in the middle of Brian Kelly’s defense. Initially, it looked like Baskerville would choose to go pro after accepting an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

However, the experienced backer chose to return to school and set the building blocks for the future of LSU football.

