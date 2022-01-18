Brian Kelly is retaining a major piece of the LSU Tigers’ defense heading into 2022. On Tuesday, linebacker Micah Baskerville announced that he will be staying in Baton Rouge for next fall.

Baskerville shared his decision to return on Twitter.

“Dear Tiger Nation, I want to appreciate and enjoy one more season in Death Valley with my teammates and the greatest fans in the world,” the senior LB wrote.

“That’s why after talking with my family have decided, I am going to come back, graduate, and help coach Kelly and the rest of the staff get the Tigers back to where we’re supposed to be – at the top.”

“Graux Tigers!” he concluded.

LSU LB Micah Baskerville in #CFB Week 11 🔸 91.5 PFF grade

🔸 5 run stops

🔸 2 sacks, 1 hit on 4 blitzes

🔸 -1 yards allowed in coverage

🔸 4 passing stops No player had a better defensive performance than Baskerville this week. Constantly made plays.pic.twitter.com/XKDdmd3eLK — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) November 14, 2021

Baskerville finished as LSU’s second-leading tackler in the 2021 season. Tallying 83 tackles, along with two sacks, one interception and three passes defensed.

The 6-foot-1, 231-pound linebacker figures to be a critical figure in the middle of Brian Kelly’s defense. Initially, it looked like Baskerville would choose to go pro after accepting an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

However, the experienced backer chose to return to school and set the building blocks for the future of LSU football.