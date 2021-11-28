Look: LSU Has Special Guest In Attendance For Tonight’s Game

The Spun

Talk about big man on campus. One of the LSU Tigers’ most famous alumni pulled up to the team’s final game on Saturday.

NBA great and former LSU center Shaquille O’Neal showed up to cheer on his former school against No. 15 Texas A&M.

At LSU, O’Neal made a name for himself as one of the most dominant forces to touch the basketball hardwood.

A three-time All-SEC selection and two-time consensus All-American, Shaq proved himself to be all but unstoppable on both sides of the floor. Especially during his historic sophomore season, where O’Neal averaged nearly 28 points per game along with 15 boards and five blocks.

Shaq can only wish the LSU football team can dominate A&M the way he did on the basketball court.

It’s been something of a nightmare in coach Ed Orgeron’s last year. The Tigers are 5-6 and very well could be 5-7 by the end of the night.

Ironically, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has been tied to LSU’s job opening for next season. Though Fisher has vehemently denied that he plans to leave the Aggies for the fellow SEC Tigers.

Who knows, maybe with Shaq in the house the Tigers can pull off the upset and show Jimbo what he’s missing. I guess we’ll see.

