LSU OC Steve Ensminger Reportedly Makes Decision On Future

After 10 years of coaching with the LSU Tigers, Steve Ensminger has reportedly decided to retire.

Ensminger, 62, joined the program in 2010 as a tight end coach. In 2018, the coaching veteran took over as the Tigers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Along with help from his Heisman QB Joe Burrow, Ensminger led the LSU offense to a national championship title in 2019.

With passing game coordinator Scott Linehan also leaving the team next year, the Tigers will need to look elsewhere for a new OC.

ESPN college football insider Alex Scarborough broke the news on Tuesday afternoon.

“Can confirm reports that LSU OC Steve Ensminger is going to retire,” wrote in a tweet. “Passing game coordinator Scott Linehan is not expected to return next season.”

If Ensminger was looking another chance to go out on top, that opportunity has passed.

After a stellar undefeated, national-championship season last year, LSU suffered a significant drop off in 2020. At 5-5 on the year, the Tigers finished at fourth place in the SEC West.

Ensminger had some tough decisions to make in the quarterback department this year, waffling between true freshmen QBs TJ Finely and Max Johnson after junior starter Myles Brennan was injured early in the season.

LSU will have plenty of coaching choices to make this offseason as the program also announced the release of defensive coordinator Bo Pelini on Monday night.

While most of the SEC goes bowling this year, the Tigers will be sitting at home. After a self-imposed, one-year bowl ban, LSU won’t be participating in a bowl game for the first time since 1999.