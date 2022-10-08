LSU Off To Disastrous Start vs. Tennessee Today

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: LSU Tigers football helmet during the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The underdog LSU Tigers are trying to shock the world and upset the Volunteers of Tennessee this Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately, Brian Kelly and the Tigers got off to the worst possible start in Baton Rouge today.

LSU fumbled the game's opening kickoff and Tennessee recovered the football.

Annnnd Tennessee recovers the opening kickoff vs. LSU. Tigers special teams this year have been a struggle

The Volunteers punched it in just moments later to take a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

Tennessee wasting no time getting that TD After capitalizing off a LSU fumble on the opening kickoff, the Vols go 5, plays 27 yards in 1:14 to get an EARLY 7-0 lead!

Unfortunately for the Tigers, this is already shaping up to be a blowout.

Tennessee now has a 10-0 lead over LSU and is once again in scoring position early in the first quarter.

Brian Kelly will have to play magician and come up with a few special halftime adjustments to get his team back in this one.