LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels Announces Decision On 2023 Season

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has made an official decision on his status for the 2023 season.

The 22-year-old signal caller will return for a fifth college football season and second with the Tigers.

Daniels took to Twitter with his announcement on Thursday.

"This has been an amazing ride and honestly, I am not ready to get off just yet. That is why it is important that I announce I am returning for the 2023 season to fulfill the goal of an LSU Tiger and bring our fans another championship," he wrote.

After playing his first three seasons with Arizona State, Daniels transferred to LSU prior to the 2022 season. In his first year with the Tigers, he logged 2,774 yards and 16 touchdowns through the air, and 818 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Daniels led his team to a 9-4 record in the first year of the Brian Kelly coaching era. The Tigers were in College Football Playoff contention until suffering two losses to close out the season.

LSU will face off against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2.