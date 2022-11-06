LSU Quarterback's Father Reacts To His Son Beating Alabama

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: LSU Tigers football helmet during the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After pulling off the stunning upset of Alabama on Saturday night, Louisiana's WAFB 9 made sure to find LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' biggest fan, his father.

Speaking to dad, Javon, Daniels admitted this is a game he and his family will never forget.

"Being here in Tiger Stadium on a Saturday night is surreal,” Daniels said. “Getting to see him play and make plays and come up big at the end, it’s kind of hard to describe.”

“Shoutout to Coach [Brian] Kelly on that one. That’s a gutsy call,” the proud father continued. “Jayden said he wanted it. My counterpart, the head coach that I coach with, we always go for 2. So he texted me, he said, ‘We prepared him for that.'”

It doesn't get much better than a walk-off win in overtime over your most hated rival to keep your school's conference championship hopes alive.

What a special moment for not only the Daniels, but entire LSU family.