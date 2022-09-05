LSU Reportedly Gets Brutal Injury News On Star Defensive Lineman

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: LSU helmets are seen on the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

As if losing to Florida State in the way that they did wasn't bad enough for the LSU Tigers, some brutal injury news is going to leave an even worse taste in their mouths.

According to Julie Boudwin of Tiger Details, defensive tackle Maason Smith has suffered a torn ACL. He will have surgery within a few weeks but is out for the rest of the season.

The sophomore defensive lineman was the crown jewel of Ed Orgeron's final recruiting class at LSU. The former five-star prospect made an immediate impact as a true freshman, making 19 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks in seven games.

Smith's injury took place during last night's game against the Seminoles. He grabbed his knee in the middle of the game and had to be helped off the field before going to the locker room on his own.

Coming out of high school in 2021, Maason Smith was a five-star prospect and the No. 20 player in the country, according to 247Sports. He was the No. 5 defensive tackle in the class and the No. 1 player from the state of Louisiana.

As a high school prospect he was considered a potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

It's going to be a long road back just to return to the football field. Smith will likely need another year or two before he can re-establish himself as an elite tackle worthy of top billing in the NFL Draft.

Get well soon, Maason!