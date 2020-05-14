SEC School Preparing For Student-Athletes To Return In June

While some schools in California have already announced that there won’t be any on-campus classes this fall, a prominent school in the SEC is preparing to have student-athletes return next month.

Earlier this week, a California university system – which includes three prominent Mountain West Conference schools – announced that no in-person learning would occur this fall. This is leading to questions about those schools’ sports teams for the fall.

Meanwhile, a prominent SEC school announced this evening that it is planning on having student-athletes return to campus sometime next month.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward told reporters on Wednesday night that the Tigers are preparing for student-athletes to return sometime in June.

“We kinda led the league in protocols in how to do that,” Woodward said of LSU’s safety protocols when it comes to returning to school.

It’s clear at this point that basically every different school will have a different approach on how to handle things moving forward. For a successful 2020 college football season to take place, the various conferences will probably have to be on the same page.

If they’re not, conferences like the SEC and Big Ten could have conference-only schedules, something that’s reportedly been discussed.

LSU is one school planning on getting things going this summer.

“We think we’ll have them back sometime in June,” Woodward said of his student-athletes.