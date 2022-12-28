LSU Star Wide Receiver Not Playing In Team's Bowl Game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 04: Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte #7 of the LSU Tigers looks on during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome on September 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been deemed unavailable for Monday's Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup against Purdue.

Earlier this month, Boutte announced his decision to return to Baton Rouge for his senior season with the Tigers — so this is not an NFL Draft opt-out.

Head coach Brian Kelly confirmed that Boutte is still enrolled at LSU for the spring semester.

Boutte missed the first couple games of the 2022 season as he continued to recover from a season-ending ankle injury he suffered in the fall of 2021. He missed another game due to the birth of his first child.

Since the star wide receiver's return to the field, he's logged 538 yards and two touchdowns through 11 games. He reeled in six receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers' SEC Championship loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

LSU and Purdue — the SEC and Big 10 runners-up — will face off in the Citrus Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2.