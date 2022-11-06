LSU Stuns Alabama With Overtime Upset In Death Valley

Head coach Brian Kelly and Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Another overtime classic in Baton Rouge.

After a late-game dime in the back of the endzone from J.T. Daniels to Mason Taylor, Bryce Young and Alabama stormed down the field to knock in the game-tying field goal.

The Tigers' D did what it could to hold Young to a highly inefficient day through the air. But the reigning Heisman Trophy winner came through when his team needed him most to keep Bama's hopes alive.

The Crimson Tide struck first in the extra frame after a costly pass interference call on LSU, with junior RB Roydell Williams scoring his second touchdown of the night.

But the Tigers answered in a hurry with an outstanding zone read dash from Daniels as he streaked by the Alabama defense. Followed by an extremely gutsy two-point conversion call to end the Tide's national championship hopes.

A night they'll never forget down in Louisiana.