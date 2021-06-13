LSU Pitcher Reportedly Flipped Off Tennessee’s Crowd

Tennessee’s baseball program is close to locking up a College World Series berth.

The Volunteers lead LSU, 1-0, in a best-of-three Super Regional series. Tennessee is currently blowing out LSU in Game 2 of the series.

Tennessee is leading LSU, 11-4, in the bottom of the sixth inning on Sunday afternoon. Volunteers fans are starting to taste the trip to Omaha for the College World Series.

According to reports, LSU is beginning to unravel, as well.

Ben McKee of volquest.com reports that LSU pitcher Trent Vietmeier flipped off the Volunteers crowd as he made his way off the field.

“Here’s how it’s going for LSU: Trent Vietmeier just got pulled from the game and flipped off Tennessee fans on his way back to the dugout,” he reports.

Here's how it's going for LSU: Trent Vietmeier just got pulled from the game and flipped off Tennessee fans on his way back to the dugout. — Ben McKee (@benmckee14) June 13, 2021

Tensions are clearly high on Sunday.

Tennessee’s fans have turned out in droves for this series. Volunteers fans have been packing the streets and the ballpark all weekend long.

The scene is Knoxville for this Super Regional is both insane and the least surprising thing ever if you know anything about Tennessee fans. Go Damn VOLS! pic.twitter.com/b2kJeiyned — Victoria Kline (@VictoriaDKline) June 12, 2021

The Volunteers are now just a couple of innings away from a berth to Omaha.

Game 2 of the Super Regionals series can be watched on ESPN2.