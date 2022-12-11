LSU Tigers Star Announces His NFL Draft Decision

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: LSU Tigers football helmet during the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

LSU has officially lost a defensive starter.

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday after spending three seasons with the program.

His decision was reported on Saturday but wasn't made official until Ojulari posted it on his Twitter. In his statement, he thanked his parents, family, and friends for all of their support, as well as his coaches, staff members, and trainers.

Ojulari made 34 appearances over the past three seasons, 24 of which were starts. In those games, he compiled 126 total tackles (79 solo), 16 sacks, two passes defended, and two forced fumbles.

His best individual season came this past season when he racked up 56 tackles (36 solo), five sacks, and one forced fumble.

Right now, he's projected to be at least a day two pick in the draft but could potentially go in the first round if he does well in the combine.