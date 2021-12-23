LSU Transfer Eli Ricks Announces New Jersey Number With Alabama

Former LSU star corner Eli Ricks took his talents to Tuscaloosa. And while Ricks was one of the Tigers‘ better DB’s he never got the chance to don the iconic No. 7. Worn by LSU legends like Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson.

That changed on Wednesday. Although it will be for rival Alabama rather than in the bayou. Ricks shared the number change via Twitter.

Ricks stepped up big for LSU as a freshman in 2020. In eight games, the young cornerback recorded 20 tackles, five pass deflections and four interceptions. Taking two of them back to the house.

However, Ricks was limited by a shoulder injury this season. He appeared in only six games, where he tallied 11 tackles a pick and a pass breakup.

Eli Ricks is in Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/0iS18BKuJw — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) December 22, 2021

Hopefully the 6-foot-2, 195-pound corner is able to bounce back with the Tide and follow up on the promising start to his career.

Ricks was one of the most highly-touted defensive backs coming out of high school. The five-star standout out of California won’t be able to suit up for Saban’s Alabama squad until 2022. But he figures to be a major component to Bama’s secondary going forward.