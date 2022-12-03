LSU Turns To Backup Quarterback For Second Half Of SEC Championship Game

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: LSU Tigers football helmet during the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The SEC Championship Game has been a tough one for LSU. But with his team trailing and his star quarterback Jayden Daniels taking a beating, Brian Kelly is making a change.

After going into halftime down 35-10 to the Georgia Bulldogs, the Tigers decided to pull Daniels and put in backup Garrett Nussmeier instead. It actually proved to be a good move as Nussmeier promptly led the Tigers down the field for a touchdown.

Daniels performed fairly well in the first half, all things considered. He completed 16 of 24 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown with one interception.

But Daniels also got crushed by Georgia's pass rush, taking three sacks and numerous hard hits that might have hindered him in the second half. Many are agreeing that Kelly probably made the right call for Daniels if not the Tigers:

"It's about time. Don't make him risk his career," one user replied.

"I certainly understand it; but if I can argue one BIG reason he should play. This game could’ve benefited JD for long haul. His ability to run is gone, so he’s forced to stay in pocket and pass or get creamed. Would be a good way to teach him what can happen when he looks to pass," another suggested.

As for the game, Nussmeier has actually been been handling himself pretty well. He completed four of his first seven passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in the first nine minutes of the third quarter.

The game is being played on CBS.