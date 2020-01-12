The Spun

Photo: LSU Has A Special Guest At Tonight’s Walkthrough

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in Week 1 win.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 31: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Tiger Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

LSU’s football program is a little more than 24 hours away from playing for a national championship. The No. 1 Tigers are set to take on No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff title game on Monday night.

Coach O’s team appears to be going through a walkthrough at the Saints facility on Sunday night.

A special guest is taking in tonight’s light practice.

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees is on hand. The superstar NFL quarterback spent some time with Joe Burrow.

“So Much Greatness,” LSU tweeted out.

There are no lies in that comment.

(For LSU’s sake, though, hopefully Burrow can have more success in his title game than Brees did in his playoff game this year.)

LSU and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.

The game will be televised on ESPN.


