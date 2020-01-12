Photo: LSU Has A Special Guest At Tonight’s Walkthrough

LSU’s football program is a little more than 24 hours away from playing for a national championship. The No. 1 Tigers are set to take on No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff title game on Monday night.

Coach O’s team appears to be going through a walkthrough at the Saints facility on Sunday night.

A special guest is taking in tonight’s light practice.

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees is on hand. The superstar NFL quarterback spent some time with Joe Burrow.

“So Much Greatness,” LSU tweeted out.

So Much Greatness 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/WUGISdnQ8b — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 12, 2020

There are no lies in that comment.

(For LSU’s sake, though, hopefully Burrow can have more success in his title game than Brees did in his playoff game this year.)

LSU and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.

The game will be televised on ESPN.