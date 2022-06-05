LSU Wide Receiver Koy Moore Announces Transfer Decision

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 11: The LSU Tigers play the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Koy Moore is leaving LSU, but he'll stay in the SEC to play for the Tigers.

On Saturday night, the wide receiver announced his commitment to Auburn after two years in Baton Rouge.

When Moore joined LSU before the 2020 season, 247Sports ranked the four-star prospect as the No. 50 receiver in his recruiting class. He recorded 22 catches for 177 yards as a freshman, but tallied just five receptions for 71 yards -- all in two September contests -- last season.

Moore entered the transfer portal in October, shortly after LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron agreed to part ways. The 6-foot receiver has three years of eligibility remaining.

Auburn also landed former Miami wideout Dazalin Worsham through the transfer portal last month. Kobe Hudson, last season's leading wide receiver, transferred to UCF in January.

Moore will have four games to carve out a role in Auburn's offense before hosting his former school on October 1.