Luka Doncic Gave Mavs Fans A Big Scare On Sunday

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - JULY 31: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles during the second half against the Houston Rockets at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on July 31, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is currently in Germany for national team duties as he tries to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. But while playing, he gave Mavs fans a massive scare.

During today's FIBA World Cup qualifying game between Doncic's Slovenia and Germany, there was a moment where Doncic had to limp off the court while grabbing his ankle. As you can imagine, Mark Cuban's life must have flashed before his eyes.

Thankfully, it doesn't appear that whatever happened to his ankle was as bad as it first appeared. Following a brief break, Doncic checked back into the game and finished it with a team-high 23 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Unfortunately, Doncic's return to the game ultimately didn't help his home country. Slovenia lost the game to Germany, 90-71.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon called it "a big sigh of relief on two continents" - and rightfully so. Needless to say, Mavs fans aren't thrilled to see Doncic putting his body at risk playing for Slovenia rather than Dallas:

"Go ahead and sit him the rest of the summer," one user suggested.

"Thank goodness! Gotta keep Luka safe!" wrote another.

"TAKE MY ANKLE I DON'T NEED IT," a third user offered.

Fortunately for any nervous Mavs fans, this is the last FIBA World Cup qualifying game until November - a solid month after the season starts. ON the other hand, Doncic will no doubt be itching to go overseas for huge games against Israel and Germany in November.