Luka Doncic seemed to indicate earlier this month that he will be signing the supermax contract extension the Dallas Mavericks are expected to offer him later this summer.

The All-NBA point guard will be eligible for a $200 million contract extension this summer. Doncic was recently asked by reporters if he plans on signing it.

“I think you know the answer,” Doncic reportedly said with a smile.

Not all is well between Doncic and the Mavericks, though, according to a report from The Athletic on Monday morning. There is reportedly some friction between Doncic and the Mavericks front office.

“Bob Voulgaris has been the most influential voice in the Mavs’ front office since being hired: initiating transactions, dictating rotations, and even frustrating Luka. There are internal fears how it could affect Luka’s future,” Tim Cato of The Athletic writes.

Voulgaris, who rose to prominence in the basketball world due to his gambling excellence, was hired by the Mavericks before the 2018-19 season to serve as the director of quantitative research and development. He has reportedly become a major voice within the Mavericks’ front office and, according to The Athletic, might be the most-influential decision maker.

There has reportedly been some issues between Doncic and Voulgaris. The point guard reportedly snapped at Voulgaris during a game after a turnover.

“Don’t f–king tell me to calm down,” Doncic reportedly said.

It doesn’t sound like this will ultimately impact Doncic’s decision to sign a contract extension. However, the Mavericks could still have a problem on their hands.

The Mavericks are coming off a disappointing playoff loss, as Dallas fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round.

The Western Conference franchise will clearly attempt to build around Doncic moving forward, though they might have some decisions to make in the front office.