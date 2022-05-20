Luka Doncic Reportedly Battling Illness

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a basket in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center on April 08, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Dallas Mavericks fell in the Western Conference Finals opener to the Golden State Warriors.

Luka Doncic led all Mavericks scorers with 20 points as the team managed just 87 points in a 112-87 loss. While Doncic led the team in scoring, he certainly didn't play his best game.

Now fans know why. According to a report from play-by-play man Kevin Harlan, Doncic was reportedly sick the night of the game and again on Thursday.

"I hear he’s sick today,” Harlan told KNBR’s Greg Papa and John Lund on Thursday. “I guess he was up most of the night and ill. I’ve heard it now from two different people, so I’m assuming it’s probably true.”

“The body language that he showed, just the zest that he showed in Game 7 [of the Western Conference semifinals] in Phoenix was not there last night," Harlan said. "And I’m not sure if perhaps he was a little bit under the weather [during the game]. He didn’t play like he played in the Suns series, that’s for sure, and he needed every ounce of what he gives them, and that was not apparent.”

Dallas needs Doncic to be at full strength if the Mavericks want any chance of winning - or just competing - in the conference finals.

Game 2 between the Mavericks and Warriors kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET on TNT tonight.