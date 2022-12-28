Luke Doncic's Comment After Historic Performance Going Viral
Luka Doncic was just doing MyPlayer stuff in Tuesday night's thrilling 126-121 overtime win over the Knicks.
With 60 points, 21 boards and 10 assists, the 23-year-old Slovenian superstar made history as the first ever player to post a 60-20-10 triple-double. What did Luka have to say after one of the best individual performances ever?
"I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer."
Fans reacted to his viral comment on social media.
"The beers really do hit different after a 60-21-10 game," said Covers.
"Add another assist to that stat line. Recovery beers are en route," tweeted Michelob Ultra.
"[GOAT] being fueled by beer. Love to see it."
"Me after doing just [about] anything," a user laughed.
"You deserve it too," a fan cried.
"Do you know how [disrespectful] it is saying you need a beer after that," another asked.
"Luka pregame beer against the Warriors confirmed."
Never change, Luka.