Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Poaching Another Big Ten Coach
On Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell continued to add to the Badgers coaching staff.
The latest addition not only helps Wisconsin, but also hurts a Big Ten foe. According to multiple reports, the Badgers are hiring Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Paul Haynes.
"Wisconsin is expected to hire Minnesota co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes," college football reporter Matt Zenitz reported.
"Haynes, a former head coach at Kent State, has also worked at places such as Michigan State, Arkansas and Ohio State."
Fickell helped lead Cincinnati into the college football elite, leading the Bearcats to a College Football Playoff appearance.
Now he takes over a Wisconsin program that hopes to return to prominence in the Big Ten after a few off years. Landing quality coaches and elite recruits is the first step in that process.
So far, so good for Fickell.