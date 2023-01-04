Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Poaching Another Big Ten Coach

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 26: Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell gives a virtual press conference on the team's arrival to Dallas ahead of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl CFP Semifinal Game on December 26, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell continued to add to the Badgers coaching staff.

The latest addition not only helps Wisconsin, but also hurts a Big Ten foe. According to multiple reports, the Badgers are hiring Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Paul Haynes.

"Wisconsin is expected to hire Minnesota co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes," college football reporter Matt Zenitz reported.

"Haynes, a former head coach at Kent State, has also worked at places such as Michigan State, Arkansas and Ohio State."

Fickell helped lead Cincinnati into the college football elite, leading the Bearcats to a College Football Playoff appearance.

Now he takes over a Wisconsin program that hopes to return to prominence in the Big Ten after a few off years. Landing quality coaches and elite recruits is the first step in that process.

So far, so good for Fickell.