Luke Fickell Landed A Big Commitment At Cincinnati Today

College football fans aren’t the only ones taking notice of what coach Luke Fickell is building in Cincinnati.

On Tuesday, Fickell and his staff landed a big commitment out of the class of 2023 in linebacker Trevor Carter.

Carter is ranked in the ESPN 300. According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren, the Bearcats have yet to secure an ESPN 300 commitment in 2022 and did not do so last year, making this a huge get for Cincinnati’s program.

Cincinnati just got a commitment from ESPN Jr 300 linebacker Trevor Carter in the 2023 class out of Ohio. The Bearcats don't have an ESPN 300 commit in 2022 and didn't sign one in 2021, so this is an important commitment for @CoachFick and his staff. https://t.co/cdXUKEVpeo — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) November 9, 2021

The Ohio standout took to Twitter to announce the news.

Carter a 6-foot-2, 205-pound in-state recruit is one of the highest defensive prospects the school has ever landed.

The top-rated linebacker in Ohio’s 2023 class visited the Bearcats’ campus three times according to The Athletic. His most recent visit came during Cincinatti’s “College Gameday” homecoming win over Tulsa on Saturday.

Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, and Kentucky all offered Carter as well.

Carter joins fellow Ohioan commits A.J. Salley, an offensive tackle, and safety Jason Hewlett as part of Cincinnati’s 2023 recruiting class.

NO. 6 CINCINNATI SURVIVES! The Bearcats are 9-0 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ChAck0oFGp — ESPN (@espn) November 6, 2021

Head coach Luke Fickell took over the Bearcats with the hope of turning the team into a top-ten program.

With a 44-14 record since taking the reins, it appears he could be well on his way to doing that.

Undefeated Cincinnati will look to keep it rolling Friday night against USF.