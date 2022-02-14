Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell has a new contract.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Cincinnati head coach has agreed to a new contract that will pay him $5 million/season. The contract reportedly runs through the 2028 season, according to a report from The Athletic.

Justin Williams first reported the news.

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell has agreed to a new contract extension with the #Bearcats, he tells @TheAthleticCFB. The deal, pending approval by UC Board of Trustees on Feb. 22, runs thru 2028 and pays $5 mil a year, according to sources. Details:https://t.co/7yrAL8HFsw — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) February 14, 2022

Fickell, who led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff this past season, has become one of the best head coaches in the country.

The Cincinnati Bearcats head coach is now among the 15 or so highest-paid head coaches in the country with his new contract.

Cincinnati fans are excited.

“Cincinnati continues to step up for Luke Fickell,” one fan tweeted.

“5 million a year is a mf’ing bargain and also impressive that UC found a way to be able to afford it,” another fan tweeted.

“I needed this today. Thank you,” another fan wrote.

Fickell, 48, has been Cincinnati’s head coach since the 2017 season. He’s gone 48-15 in five years, winning at least 11 games in three of his five seasons.

Cincinnati opens the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Arkansas.