Luke Fickell Reportedly Makes Decision On The Wisconsin Job

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats looks on following the game against the Temple Owls at Nippert Stadium on November 10, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Luke Fickell is headed to Madison.

After Pete Thamel's report that Wisconsin was targeting the Cincinnati Bearcats head coach heavily, and hoping to wrap up a contract "within the next 48 hours," it's been revealed that Fickell has accepted the job.

Per The Athletic's Justin Williams, "Luke Fickell will be the next head football coach at Wisconsin." Noting, "Fickell informed University of Cincinnati he is leaving to take the new job."

Fickell took over as the Bearcats coach six years ago after a decade-and-a-half as an assistant with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Since becoming the HC in Cincinnati, the 49-year-old wasted no time turning the program into one of the best in the nation.

In 2021, Cincy went 13-0 and become the first non-Power-5 school to reach the four-team College Football Playoff.

He'll take over a Wisconsin program searching for answers after letting go of Paul Chryst and not having the confidence to go forward with interim head coach and school legend Jim Leonhard.